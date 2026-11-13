Trump Is Still Giving Orders. Are Republicans Still Taking Them?

This article is part of Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis.

After voters handed Republicans their biggest midterm wipeout in more than 50 years, most of the noise came from jubilant Democrats. But beneath it was a rarer sound: influential Republicans criticizing President Trump in public.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz likened the results to a “Watergate-level repudiation.” Tucker Carlson declared “the end of the Trump era.” And John Sununu, who lost his New Hampshire Senate race, skipped the history lesson and said on SiriusXM that “it seems like [Trump] or his family is in on every transaction and deal that goes on in Washington.”

That’s mild next to what Democrats said about Joe Biden after 2024. But by the standards of Trump’s GOP, it’s striking. For 10 years, with a few notable but momentary exceptions, Republicans haven’t been willing to tell Trump no. Now, for the first time in a long time, there are indications that they just might.

The White House seems to have heard something too. Two days after the election, it sent a memo to more than 3,000 conservative groups that had all the subtlety of a punch to the gut. It listed Trump’s accomplishments and ended on a sentence highlighted in yellow: “As always, we are monitoring statements, press releases, and media engagements from your organizations.”

Technically, Trump still has every official power he had before the midterms. What he may have lost is what my friends in politics call, half-ironically, “the juice.” Others call it momentum, or charisma, or “soft power.” The Romans called it auctoritas: the standing to get your way without giving an order. It’s intangible, but to most people in politics, it’s very real.

Right now, the juice may matter to Trump as much as any official power. A term-limited lame duck facing a hostile Democratic Congress can’t do much without it: everything he still wants — protecting himself, his family and his Cabinet, shaping who leads the party after he’s gone — depends on Republicans believing that pissing him off just isn’t worth it.

The midterms made clear he has little juice left outside his party. The question now is whether he’s losing it inside MAGA, too.

The best way to measure it is to watch what Republicans do when Trump asks them for something, especially something that may not be in their self-interest. Since the election, he has asked for several things only other Republicans can give him, and they’ve already had to respond to most of those asks. (Moves like making Stephen Miller chief of staff, which Josh Marshall rightly called “thin performances not so much of power but of aggression,” don’t count; nobody had to sign off on that.)

None of these tests is definitive, and the biggest of them all, the race to lead the Republican National Committee, won’t be decided until January. Taken together, though, they offer an early read on how much juice Trump has left as he faces the final two years of his second term.

Test One: Hegseth’s Future

The cleanest test so far is the future of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in part because Trump put himself on the record. Since the election he has insisted he’s keeping him, asserting Hegseth is “doing a very good job.”

If Hegseth needs a soft landing, he won’t find one in Tennessee. Asked whether Hegseth might take the Senate seat Marsha Blackburn will fill as the state’s new governor, Trump said he’d be “very popular” in the job. Within a day, a source close to Blackburn was telling reporters that Hegseth wasn’t under consideration and that “D.C. won’t pick the next senator.” Trump never formally asked, but Blackburn has been one of his most dependable allies for years, and it’s notable that her team referred to him as “D.C.” in killing the idea.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speaks during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Second Amendment hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Luke Johnson/Getty Images)

On Monday, Thomas Massie, who lost his primary in May after Trump endorsed his opponent, filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth. Assuming Democrats voted as a bloc, he needed three Republicans to join him.

Not one Republican joined him, even though Ted Cruz had predicted right after the election that “in the lame duck we will see an impeachment of Pete Hegseth.” Instead, on Tuesday, the House voted 211-204 to send the resolution to committee, effectively killing it.

I think this is the best evidence we have so far that the midterms haven’t cost Trump his juice inside his own party. A number of Republicans have said publicly that Trump should fire Hegseth; not one of them was willing to force the issue.

Test Two: The Senate

The second test came in the Senate, where Republicans were set to choose their leader for the next Congress on Tuesday. Trump has called the chamber a “roadblock.” But asked whether John Thune should stay on as leader, he discovered the virtues of restraint: “They choose, I don’t choose.”

His orbit was less shy about Thune. “Why do Hill Republicans insist on rewarding failure?” Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump adviser, asked on X. Soon after, Ron Johnson and a handful of allies asked the conference to postpone Tuesday’s leadership elections.

The conference voted to proceed anyway, Johnson walked out, and Thune, running unopposed, was reelected. I suspect Trump left the asking to an adviser because he wasn’t sure he still had the juice to win that fight.

The more concrete ask is about judges. Trump wants Senate Republicans to confirm 25 more federal judges, along with dozens of other pending nominees, before Democrats take control in January, as TPM’s John Light reported this week. By Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee had advanced four nominees and teed up votes on six more, and Trump had named three new ones. Getting all of them through in time, John Cornyn told The Washington Sun, is “going to be very hard.”

But Republicans are trying. On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Alabama Supreme Court Justice Gregory Cook, who after Trump’s 2024 win celebrated the end of what he called a “great national nightmare”. Two appeals court nominees, Daniel Domenico for the Tenth Circuit and Anna St. John for the Fifth, were lined up behind him.

Test Three: The House

House Republicans picked a leader of their own the same day. In 2023, when they needed a speaker, Trump endorsed Jim Jordan. Jordan lost. This month Jordan ran against Steve Scalise for the consolation prize of minority leader, and this time Trump said “we’ll stay out of it.” There was even a hint of distance from the right: the day before, the House Freedom Caucus had included a stock-trading ban covering the president and his family in its lame-duck demands.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is seen outside a House Republican Conference speaker election meeting before he was voted to be the party’s nominee for speaker of the House in Longworth Building on Friday, October 13, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

But then the GOP caucus elevated Jordan, 106 to 73. Some of his backers described him as the change candidate in the intra-caucus contest. The truth, of course, is that Jordan — who co-founded the House Freedom Caucus in 2015 and served as its first chair — has been one of Trump’s most reliable defenders for years. CNN read his win as a sign that Trump is still the party’s future, and I think that’s right.

Trump didn’t need to use any capital to get Jordan across the finish line. House Republicans picked his most loyal defender for him.

The Count So Far

So a party that just lost at least seven Senate seats and roughly 40 House seats got its first real chances to tell Trump no, and, almost every time, it declined.

For years, Josh Marshall has returned to a line from Slate’s Will Saletan: “The GOP is a failed state. Donald Trump is its warlord.” If the first week after the midterms is any guide, I’d say that’s truer now than it’s ever been, and I suspect the party’s rapid decline is part of the reason why. Trump doesn’t need a healthy Republican Party. If anything, a smaller, weaker GOP — one with seemingly nowhere else to go — perfectly suits his intentions for the next two years.

There are some early signs of a challenge, but they’re coming from familiar, and already failed, places. Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz, both of whom have already been humiliated by Trump, are weighing 2028 runs. So, reportedly, is outgoing Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the rare semi-prominent Republican who has created a political base outside of Trump’s influence.

Still, it’s not exactly a list of heavyweights.

In the meantime, the Republicans who survived the wave just handed their House conference’s reins to the most combative Trump loyalist they could find, and they’ve continued to stand by the Cabinet member most prominently associated with his least popular policy. Marshall predicted earlier this year that “Republicans will never turn on Trump.” Barely more than a week after a historical drubbing, they seem dead set on proving him right.

The one real test left comes in January, when the RNC picks its chair. Trump’s pick, Joe Gruters, faces a surprise challenge from his own co-chair, KC Crosbie. And because RNC members are the party’s permanent class, with careers that will outlast Trump’s presidency, their vote will be an unusually clean test of where Trump stands. Even then, though, the examples of him maintaining his influence within MAGA will clearly outnumber any examples to the contrary.

Heading into 2028, following the worst election showing since “President Ford” was a thing, it’s fair to say that Trump still has “the juice,” at least as far as Republicans — and not just the self-styled MAGA kind — are concerned. The party may be in ruins, but he’s still in charge.