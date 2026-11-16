This article is part of Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. It first appeared at Balls and Strikes.

In July 2023, Justice Samuel Alito was confronting a spike in public scrutiny. ProPublica had recently published a series of investigations into Supreme Court justices’ conflicts of interest, including Alito’s undisclosed luxury vacation paid for by a billionaire with business before the Court. Navigator Research polling data showed that 70 percent of Americans supported congressional investigations into potential ethical violations. And members of Congress started pushing legislation that would subject the justices to enforceable ethics standards.

Alito responded to this public outcry by asserting that Congress is not allowed to hold him accountable. “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it,” he told friendly interviewers at The Wall Street Journal. “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.”

Alito’s take was demonstrably false. Article III of the Constitution explicitly makes the Court’s appellate jurisdiction dependent upon “such Regulations as the Congress shall make.” Congress can and does determine how many justices sit on the Court, how much money the Court receives to do its work, what that work entails, and so on. His comments thus failed to shed any light on the actual scope of Congress’s authority. But they were deeply enlightening about Alito’s view of the Court in relation to the other branches of government.

After the 2026 midterm elections, however, Alito appears to be feeling a bit differently. Late last week, the Federalist Society held its annual Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner. And Alito warned the crowd of conservative lawyers about Congress’s ability to rein in a runaway Court—or as he put it, threats to “the independence of the judiciary.”

“Congress can turn off the lights at the Supreme Court,” said Alito. Nodding to Congress’s power of the purse, he said that lawmakers can “defund” the Court’s activities and “stop everything from happening” if they wanted to do so. “And there are many, many, many other things that they can do, or at least try to do,” he said.

“It is important to preserve the independence of the judiciary,” Alito concluded. “If that is eliminated, then the Constitution as adopted in 1789 will no longer be the same.” (Maybe it is not a surprise that certain amendments to the Constitution adopted after that appear to have slipped his mind.)

Alito and his colleagues have long been hostile to the idea of Court reform, and have even suggested that any congressional oversight could be legally inappropriate. In April 2023, for example, Chief Justice John Roberts declined an invitation from Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, then the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to testify at a hearing about judicial ethics proposals. According to Roberts, merely appearing before Congress to testify would raise “separation of powers concerns” and risk compromising “judicial independence.”

In the wake of the midterms, this Court’s six-justice conservative supermajority has to reckon with reality: Congress can not only pursue Court reform as a constitutional matter, but as a practical matter, too. The incoming Democratic Congress will have the numbers to pass legislation regulating the justices’ conduct. Lawmakers should understand their power to check the Court to be at least as robust as Alito now fears.