South Korea: World Should Look At Tougher Sanctions Against North Korea

KCNA via KNS
By Associated Press Published July 5, 2017 2:38 pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says the world should look at tougher sanctions against North Korea after Pyongyang tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile, and insists the problem must be solved in a peaceful manner.

New President Moon Jae-in, speaking through an interpreter, said in Berlin on Wednesday that the test was “a big threat and provocation. North Korea should stop this immediately.” He says there should be consideration of “more intensive possibilities of sanctions.”

Moon was meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel before both attend the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that starts Friday.

He said: “At the G-20 summit, we will hold talks with various representatives of governments, but at the same time I think that the North Korean question should be solved by peaceful means.”

