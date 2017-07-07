TPM World News

Putin Calls For Careful, Pragmatic Approach In Dealing With North Korea

Michael Sohn/AP
By Associated Press Published July 7, 2017 10:16 am
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is calling for a careful and pragmatic approach in tackling tensions over North Korea.

Speaking Friday at the start of his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Putin emphasized the need for a level-headed approach.

He noted that while the problem linked with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs is “very acute,” it’s “important not to lose self-control and act in a pragmatic, very accurate way.”

The South Korean president emphasized that “the North Korean missile provocation has become a threat to the entire region.”

Moon added that he was pinning great hopes on Putin to persuade Pyongyang to enter a dialogue.

