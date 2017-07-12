TPM World News

Macron: ‘Profound’ Distinction Between Migrants, Refugees

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in the palace of Versailles, outside Paris, Monday, July 3, 2017. Macron will lay out his political, security and diplomatic priorities at an extraordinary joint session of parliament at the chateau of Versailles. (Eric Ferferberg/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press Published July 12, 2017 3:32 pm
TRIESTE, Italy (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is acknowledging France hasn’t done its part in welcoming migrants during the influx Europe has experience during the last several years.

But Macron says there is a “profound” distinction that must be made between economic migrants and refugees fleeing war or persecution at home.

He was speaking Wednesday after meeting with Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of an EU-Balkans summit.

Macron says France is accelerating its process to welcome legitimate refugees. But he says his country cannot take in all the people who want to come to Europe for economic reasons.

Gentiloni has insisted other European countries need to do more to relieve the migration burden on Italy. But he says Macron is right in making a distinction between economic migrants and refugees who are guaranteed international protection.

