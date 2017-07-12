Macron: ‘Profound’ Distinction Between Migrants, Refugees

TRIESTE, Italy (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is acknowledging France hasn’t done its part in welcoming migrants during the influx Europe has experience during the last several years.

But Macron says there is a “profound” distinction that must be made between economic migrants and refugees fleeing war or persecution at home.

He was speaking Wednesday after meeting with Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of an EU-Balkans summit.

Macron says France is accelerating its process to welcome legitimate refugees. But he says his country cannot take in all the people who want to come to Europe for economic reasons.

Gentiloni has insisted other European countries need to do more to relieve the migration burden on Italy. But he says Macron is right in making a distinction between economic migrants and refugees who are guaranteed international protection.