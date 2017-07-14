TPM World News

Israel: Jerusalem Shrine To Remain Closed After Deadly Shooting

Mahmoud Illean/AP
By Associated Press Published July 14, 2017 11:58 am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government says a Jerusalem holy site that was the site of a deadly attack earlier in the day won’t reopen before Sunday, after additional security assessments.

The shrine was closed after three Palestinian assailants opened fire from there on Friday, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead.

The Muslim-administered site is revered by both Muslims and Jews.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that an investigation of the attack would continue over the weekend. It says that “in accordance with security assessments to be held Sunday,” the shrine would open gradually to worshippers and visitors.

Jordan, a custodian of the sacred compound, called for its immediate reopening.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohammed Momani said Israel must not take any steps that “would change the historic situation in Jerusalem” and at the shrine.

