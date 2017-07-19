TPM World News

Caracas Residents To Block Streets, Protest President Rewriting Constitution

Ariana Cubillos/AP
By Associated Press Published July 19, 2017 3:05 pm
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Residents of Venezuela’s capital say they are blocking streets on their own initiative to voice frustration ahead of a general strike in protest of a government push to rewrite the constitution.

Protester Jimmy Arvelo says he and neighbors set up a barricade of tree trunks and tires in his Caracas neighborhood. Arvelo says they are protesting peacefully, but “we are resisting.”

Such roadblocks paralyzed much of Caracas on Wednesday, with some public bus lines shutting down.

Venezuela is in the throes of a political crisis that has seen months of protests in which scores of people have died.

The government intends to hold a July 30 election to select an assembly charged with rewriting the nation’s charter.

President Nicolas Maduro’s allies have called on the assembly to impose executive-branch authority over the few remaining institutions outside the control of the ruling party.

