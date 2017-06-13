TPM Polltracker

New Poll Shows Handel Pulling Even With Ossoff In Georgia Special Election

By Caitlin MacNeal Published

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are tied among registered voters with just a week to go before the runoff election to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, according to a new poll released Tuesday from Atlanta TV station WXIA.

The candidates are tied at 47 percent support in the poll, which was conducted by SurveyUSA.

The survey marks a significant drop in support for Ossoff since SurveyUSA’s last poll for WXIA, which was released in late May and showed Ossoff with a seven-point lead over Handel.

SurveyUSA polled 700 registered voters from June 7-11 by phone with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

The runoff election to fill Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s former seat will take place June 20.

