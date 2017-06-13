New Poll Shows Handel Pulling Even With Ossoff In Georgia Special Election

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are tied among registered voters with just a week to go before the runoff election to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, according to a new poll released Tuesday from Atlanta TV station WXIA.

The candidates are tied at 47 percent support in the poll, which was conducted by SurveyUSA.

The survey marks a significant drop in support for Ossoff since SurveyUSA’s last poll for WXIA, which was released in late May and showed Ossoff with a seven-point lead over Handel.

SurveyUSA polled 700 registered voters from June 7-11 by phone with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

The runoff election to fill Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s former seat will take place June 20.