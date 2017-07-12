TPM News

Yellen Dodges Question On Possibly Serving Second Term

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite
By Associated Press Published July 12, 2017 11:30 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says she “absolutely” intends to serve out her four-year term as head of the central bank but she hasn’t given thought to whether she would accept a second term if President Donald Trump asked her to do so.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, noted that all three of Yellen’s recent predecessors, Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke, were first nominated by a president of one party and re-nominated by a president of another party.

“There is a long history of presidents re-nominating Fed chairs that their predecessors originally named,” she said, asking Yellen if she was “open to serving another four years” if asked to do so by Trump.

Yellen, as she has done in the past, chose to dodge the question.

While declaring her intention to serve out her current term, which ends in early February, she said, “I haven’t given further thought” to the question of serving for another four years.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Krauthammer: ‘Hell Of A Defense’ To Claim ‘Your Collusion Was Incompetent’ 40 seconds ago

A columnist and longtime defender of President Donald Trump’s innocence regarding Russia blasted Donald Trump...

Amid Don Jr. Fallout, Trump Reportedly Channels Anger At His Personal Lawyer 23 minutes ago

With questions about whether the Trump team colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 campaign...

Report: 'Republican Operatives’ Close To WH Digging Up Dirt On Journalists 49 minutes ago

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Republican operatives close to the White House have begun...

Report: Trump Aides Aboard AF1 Crafted Don Jr.'s Statement On Russian Meeting 57 minutes ago

A team of advisers to the President crafted Donald Trump, Jr.'s initial statement on...

Trump Claims He Has 'Very Little Time' For TV (But Plenty For Tweeting) 58 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning claimed he has "very little time" for watching...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.