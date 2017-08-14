TPM News

Sheriff: 3 Shot Dead At Wisconsin Auto Racing Event

PIN-IT
/// Here are the two scene setters our journalist got from the field before it got dark. Like I said, they are just scene setters with a phone camera.KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY TERRY FLORESThanks,Mike LarsenManaging EditorKenosha (Wis.) News262-656-6337
Terry Flores/The Kenosha News
By Associated Press Published August 14, 2017 10:00 am
Views

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Three men were shot at point-blank range during an auto racing event in southeastern Wisconsin, but no suspects have been arrested in the killings, a sheriff said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

A man shot the three at point-blank range near a food vendor, Beth said at a news conference Sunday night. No suspects have been arrested and no one else was injured.

“They have no idea what happened, what caused this,” the sheriff said after getting a statement from friends of the victims.

Two of the men died at the scene and the third died while being transported to a hospital. Beth said at least two of the men were from Aurora, Illinois.

The sheriff encouraged any witnesses to the shooting to contact his department.

“A lot of people may not have wanted to come up and talk to the sheriff’s department initially because maybe they were afraid someone was going to see them,” Beth said. “So what I’m hoping happens is someone who knows what’s going on or saw what happened will call us, give us more information and help us catch the individual who did this.”

The sheriff’s office estimated that more than 5,000 people were at the raceway for an event known as “Larry’s Fun Fest.” The track’s website shows the event included drag racing, tailgating, live entertainment and a car show.

Union Grove is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sessions: Charlottesville Attack Meets Definition of Domestic Terrorism 6 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the violent attack Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a...

Trump Adds Meeting With Sessions, FBI Director Wray On Charlottesville 11 minutes ago

The White House added a meeting regarding the events in Charlottesville, Virginia to President...

Trump Lashes Out At Merck CEO For Quitting Presidential Panel 16 minutes ago

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on Monday announced that he would leave the White House's manufacturing...

Illinois Senate Adopts Resolution Labeling Neo-Nazi Groups As Terrorists 40 minutes ago

In response to violence at a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday --...

Sessions Brushes Off Trump Criticism: He Gave ‘A Good Statement' about 2 hours ago

Despite criticism that the President has still not condemned white supremacy after a self-proclaimed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.