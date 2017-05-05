TPM News

Wisconsin-Based Atheist Group Sues Trump Over Church Order

PIN-IT
By Associated Press Published May 5, 2017 2:20 pm
Views

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based atheist group has filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to strike down President Donald Trump’s order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting religious organizations’ political activity.

A 1954 law prohibits tax-exempt charitable organizations, such as churches, from participating in political campaigns. Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing the Treasury Department not to take “adverse action” against churches or religious organizations for political speech.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation filed a lawsuit on Thursday arguing that Trump’s order gives churches preferential treatment in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

A message left at the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday seeking a response to the lawsuit wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: 2018 WH Budget Proposes 95 Percent Cut For Drug Czar about 12 hours ago

The White House will propose dramatic cuts to the Office of National Drug Control...

Second Trump Army Secretary Nominee Withdraws about 14 hours ago

The White House’s second pick to become secretary of the Army withdrew his nomination for...

FDA Denies Trump Admin Directed Agency To Display Fox News On Its TVs about 15 hours ago

Employees at the Food and Drug Administration were told this week that the Trump...

WH Spox Grilled On How Trump Staying At NJ Golf Club Saves Taxpayer Money about 15 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dodged questions Friday on why President Donald Trump...

WH: Trump Only 'Complimentary' To Australian PM On Universal Health Care about 16 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday that President Donald Trump was...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
Developer
Matt Fortuna
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.