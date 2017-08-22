TPM News

White House Appeals To Media For Privacy For Trump’s Young Son Barron

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Published August 22, 2017 3:30 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is appealing to the news media for privacy for President Donald Trump’s young son, Barron.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesman for first lady Melania Trump, says the 11-year-old “deserves every opportunity to have a private childhood.”

The request follows criticism of Barron in a column published by The Daily Caller, a conservative website.

The column criticized the boy’s attire of shorts, a T-shirt that said “On Your Mark Tiger Shark” and loafers without socks for Sunday’s return trip to the White House after summer vacation at the family’s home on Trump’s private golf club in central New Jersey.

Springer wrote that since Barron doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, he could at least dress the part when he’s in public.

Chelsea Clinton defended Barron on Twitter.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Children's Charity Ditches Mar-A-Lago: We Don't 'Condone Hatred Or Bullying' 37 minutes ago

A Florida charity for children on Tuesday joined the wave of nonprofits ditching President...

Chaos Erupts At 1st Charlottesville City Council Meeting Since Car Attack (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

The first Charlottesville, Virginia city council meeting since the deadly attack on counter-protesters at...

Kal Penn: We Didn’t Want To Be Linked To ‘Tiny-Fingered Vulgarian' Who Tweets about 3 hours ago

In the wake of mass resignations from one of President Donald Trump’s committees, actor Kal Penn...

NY Times Columnist Apologizes For Comparing Rex Tillerson To Pol Pot about 3 hours ago

Bret Stephens, a conservative opinion columnist for the New York Times, on Tuesday apologized...

Convicted Sheriff Joe Arpaio Has ‘No Idea’ If Trump Will Pardon Him about 5 hours ago

President Trump has reportedly considered pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona, who was convicted...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.