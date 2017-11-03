TPM News

White House Lockdown Lifted, Suspect In Custody Over ‘Suspicious Activity’

Jon Elswick/ELNJS
By Zeke Miller Published November 3, 2017 10:42 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lockdown at the White House has been lifted and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of “suspicious activity” along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted: “Subject is in custody.”

Pennsylvania Ave. and Lafayette Park are also closed to pedestrians near the White House. Reporters and staffers were instructed not to leave the White House while the investigation is ongoing, but are now being allowed to exit.

The incident came just minutes after President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One to begin his trip to Asia.

A Secret Service spokesperson is not immediately responding to a request for additional information.

