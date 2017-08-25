TPM News

White House HBCU Conference Still On Despite Calls To Cancel Event

Jon Elswick/ELNJS
By Associated Press Published August 25, 2017 9:18 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it’s going ahead with a September conference on historically black colleges in the face of calls that the event be canceled.

Some groups and lawmakers want the White House to scrap the Sept. 17-19 conference after President Donald Trump blamed both sides for deadly violence between white supremacists and their opponents during a protest earlier this month in Charlottesville, Virginia. One woman was killed.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that the White House “has no intention of canceling” the event.

Sanders said conference registration is at capacity.

Congresswoman Alma Adams is among those calling for the conference to be postponed. The North Carolina Democrat says she intends to host a competing conference the same week.

