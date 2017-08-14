White House Under Renovation During Trump’s One-Day Return

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is visibly under renovation during President Donald Trump’s one-day return to Washington.

Trump’s Monday in the nation’s capital is a bit of a break from a break. He’s been on a 17-day working vacation, mostly at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He also is planning to spend time in New York City.

With the Oval Office and other parts of the historic building undergoing upgrades, Trump will work mostly in the Treaty Room. That’s in the residential area of the White House, which is not under construction.

Upgrades include replacing a 27-year-old heating and cooling system. The Oval Office, the president’s usual work space, has been emptied out, exposing ornate wood floors.