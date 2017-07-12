TPM News

White House Condemns Terrorist Attack On Religious Pilgrims In India

Alex Brandon/AP
By Associated Press Published July 12, 2017 10:58 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is condemning as “cowardly” a deadly terrorist attack on religious pilgrims in India this week.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says an attack on religious freedom is an attack on the “most fundamental right of liberty.”

Spicer is offering condolences to the victims and families of Monday’s assault. He says the U.S. and India will fight together against terrorist threats in every part of the world.

President Donald Trump recently hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (nah-REN’-drah MOH’-dee) for talks and dinner at the White House.

During Monday’s attack, gunmen sprayed bullets on a passenger bus as it returned Hindu pilgrims from a cave shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Authorities said at least seven people were killed, and more than a dozen others were wounded.

