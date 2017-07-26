TPM News

Wasserman-Schultz Fires IT Staffer Following Bank Fraud Arrest

Democratic National Committee Chair, Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria" program, on the Fox Business Network, Monday, March 21, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
By Associated Press Published July 26, 2017 10:00 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has fired an information technology staffer following his arrest on a bank fraud charge at a Virginia airport where he was attempting to fly to Pakistan.

Wasserman Schultz spokesman David Damron says Irman Awan was fired by the Florida Democrat Tuesday.

Awan’s attorney, Chris Gowen, confirmed that his client was arrested at Dulles Airport Monday. He says Awan was cleared to travel and had informed the House of his plans to visit his family before the scheduled trip.

Gowen says the federal bank fraud count stems from a “modest real estate matter” and is motivated by anti-Muslim bigotry. He’s confident Awan “will soon be able to clear his name and get on with his life.”

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 21, according to Gowen.

