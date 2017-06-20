DC Lawyer Says He’s Representing Attorney General Jeff Sessions

A Washington lawyer has confirmed that he’s representing Attorney General Jeff Sessions but is not offering any more specifics.

A statement provided by the office of Chuck Cooper on Tuesday acknowledges that Cooper is representing Sessions. But the statement says Cooper won’t comment on any confidential client matters.

The two men have had a longstanding relationship and Cooper advised Sessions ahead of his January confirmation hearing.

Sessions has faced scrutiny over two contacts he had with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign. During a Senate hearing last week, he angrily denied suggestions that he could have had a third, unreported encounter with the ambassador.

Sessions has also faced questions about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey last month.