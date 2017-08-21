TPM News

Virginia Gov. ‘Most Likely’ To Pursue Removal Of Lee Statue In Richmond

PIN-IT
Steve Helber/HEESL
By ALAN SUDERMAN Published August 21, 2017 5:15 pm
Views

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Monday he will most likely submit legislation to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s iconic Monument Avenue.

He also told reporters he is considering measures to prevent people from having weapons at highly charged public demonstrations.

McAuliffe said his administration is considering a number of proposals to improve public safety in the wake of a deadly white nationalist rally over the statue of Lee in Charlottesville on Aug 12.

The governor issued an executive order last week temporarily banning demonstrations at the state-owned Lee monument, but McAuliffe said he lacks the authority to remove the statue without General Assembly approval. The statue sits in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue, a stately boulevard with several other Confederate monuments.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, said he’s been particularly worried about the large number of people who attended the Charlottesville protest with high-powered rifles. He said prayed during the rally that no one would start shooting, and said such a situation could have produced “dozens and dozens of body bags.”

“I don’t want weapons at any demonstration going forward,” said McAuliffe.

There were no shots fired at the demonstration. One woman was killed when a car rammed into a group of people protesting against white supremacists, and two state troopers who were monitoring the protests died when their helicopter crashed.

The governor said people should be able to express themselves peacefully, no matter their views, but “they don’t and they shouldn’t have the right to carry weapons and incite violence and instill their hatred.”

McAuliffe faces steep odds in getting the Lee monument removed and limiting weapons at rallies. His term ends in January just as the legislative session starts and Republican-controlled General Assembly is unlikely to support McAuliffe’s efforts.

GOP House Majority Leader Kirk Cox, who is expected to become the House speaker next year, said Monday that Republicans do not support removing the Lee statue from Monument Avenue or limiting gun rights at rallies.

“I mean let’s face, the governor is looking at higher national office,” said Cox, referencing a potential 2020 presidential run by McAuliffe.

The governor may try and do something on his own, such as in 2015, when he issued an executive order banning guns in state-owned buildings.

But Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said McAuliffe lacks any legal ability to ban guns at rallies, and said such a move was unnecessary.

“Nobody was hurt by guns so he feels we have to do something about them,” Van Cleave said.

The governor’s comments came after he addressed state lawmakers on the state budget, which recently recorded a small surplus at end of the fiscal year. McAuliffe again urged Republicans to support expanding Medicaid, which provides health insurance to the poor and is a key plank of the Affordable Care Act.

After his speech McAuliffe predicted that Republican lawmakers will bow to fiscal pressures and expand Medicaid next year. He said the failed efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress have weakened any political argument against expanding, which most other states have done.

McAuliffe also used his address to tout the state’s economy and its improvement since he took office in 2014. McAuliffe noted 200,000 jobs have been created under his watch and $16.4 billion worth of economic development deals have been closed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Acknowledges He's Shifted From His 'Original Instinct' On Afghanistan 57 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday acknowledged that his newly announced strategy for the war...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Unveils Afghanistan Strategy In National Address At 9 PM about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to outline his new strategy for the war in Afghanistan...

Arizona Gov. To Skip Trump Rally In Favor Of 'Working With Law Enforcement' about 6 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday announced that he will skip President Donald...

Trump Looks At The Sun During Solar Eclipse Despite Shouted Warning about 7 hours ago

President Donald Trump's administration on Monday took a moment in the afternoon to observe...

Secret Service Has Enough Funding To Perform Duties Through September about 9 hours ago

The Secret Service announced Monday it has enough funding to protect President Donald Trump,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.