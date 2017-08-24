VA Gov. McAuliffe Creates Commission To Study Racism In Response To C’ville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has created a new commission to study racism and radicalization and what policy changes can be made to make the state more inclusive.

The commission is part of the governor’s response to the deadly Aug. 12 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

McAuliffe signed the executive order Thursday creating the commission. His office has not yet announced who will be part of the new group.

The commission is also tasked with hosting events to “promote a public dialogue on unity and reconciliation.”