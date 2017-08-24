TPM News

VA Gov. McAuliffe Creates Commission To Study Racism In Response To C’ville

PIN-IT
Steve Helber/AP
By Associated Press Published August 24, 2017 5:40 pm
Views

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has created a new commission to study racism and radicalization and what policy changes can be made to make the state more inclusive.

The commission is part of the governor’s response to the deadly Aug. 12 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

McAuliffe signed the executive order Thursday creating the commission. His office has not yet announced who will be part of the new group.

The commission is also tasked with hosting events to “promote a public dialogue on unity and reconciliation.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Trump's Shutdown Threat, Sanders Dodges Border Wall Funding Questions about 2 hours ago

A White House spokesperson on Thursday dodged questions about whether President Donald Trump still planned to...

Paul Ryan Isn't Taking Trump's Latest Twitter Broadside Personally about 3 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday downplayed President Donald Trump's Thursday morning tweets...

WATCH LIVE: First WH Press Briefing Since Trump's Vacation At 2:30 PM about 3 hours ago

The White House is scheduled to hold its first press briefing since President Donald...

Kelly To Vet Every News Article And Policy Paper Flying Across Trump's Desk about 4 hours ago

While retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly hasn’t been able to stop President Trump from...

Charleston Mayor: 1 Dead, Gunman Shot And In Critical Condition After Standoff about 4 hours ago

One person was killed and an alleged gunman was shot and transported to the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.