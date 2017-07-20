TPM News

White House Praises Sudan On Counterterrorism Despite Blacklist

By MATTHEW LEE Published July 20, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is praising Sudan for improving its counterterrorism record despite keeping it on a blacklist of countries that sponsor terrorism.

Just a day after once again labelling Sudan a “state sponsor of terrorism” in its annual terrorism report, the State Department on Thursday welcomed Sudan’s recent announcement that it remains committed to a positive dialogue with the U.S. on fighting terror.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that Sudan had taken steps to address the threat of terrorism and expressed a willingness to work with the United States and others on the matter.

Sudan was angered earlier this month when the U.S. did not entirely eliminate sanctions that had been temporarily suspended by the Obama administration. Instead, the sanctions were suspended for another three months.

