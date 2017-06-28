Trump Urges House To Stiffen Punishment For Undocumented Immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging the House to stiffen the punishment for people who re-enter the U.S. illegally and for “sanctuary” cities and states that refuse to cooperate with federal deportation forces.

Trump is meeting with people the White House identifies as “immigration crime victims.”

Trump is pushing for passage of two pieces of legislation. The first one is named “Kate’s Law” and would impose strict mandatory minimum prison sentences on deportees who re-enter the United States.

The second bill would strip certain federal grants from states and cities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities.

Joining Trump were people whose loved ones were killed by people who were in the country illegally. Those at the White House include some individuals who campaigned with him.