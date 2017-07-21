TPM News

Trump To Review US Factories For National Security Risks

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Made in America," product showcase featuring items created in each of the U.S. 50 states, at the White House, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Josh Boak Published July 21, 2017 1:19 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to review the U.S. manufacturing base and supply chains because of possible national security risks.

Peter Navarro, the top White House aide on trade and industrial policy, says the president will sign an executive order Friday for a 270-day review to be led by the Defense Department. The order joins a Commerce Department review of imposing steel tariffs on national security grounds as a possible way the administration could reshape global trade without having to negotiate new agreements with foreign countries.

Administration officials say the country lacks domestic companies that can produce flat panels, repair submarine propellers and print circuit boards, among other possible shortages in the event of war.

Navarro says the possible vulnerabilities are the result of factory closings since 2001.

