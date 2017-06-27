TPM News

Trump’s New Cuba Policy Affects Tour Operators, Lodging Owners Differently

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ and BETH J. HARPAZ Published June 27, 2017 12:14 pm
Views
President Donald Trump’s new policy on travel to Cuba has winners and losers: Group tour operators could sell more trips, but bed-and-breakfast owners in Cuba say they’re losing business.

Lodging owners say they started getting cancellations after Trump’s June 16 announcement. Tony Lopez, who rents out an apartment in Havana’s trendy Vedado (vay-dah-doe) neighborhood, says the new policy is hurting Cuban entrepreneurs.

Under the new rules, only licensed tour operators can take Americans to Cuba on people-to-people trips. So some Americans who planned to go on their own are canceling trips.

On the other hand, organized tour groups are now the only game in town for people-to-people trips. One expert says tour companies should be “opening Champagne” because the new rules could increase their business.

