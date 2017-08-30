TPM News

Hill Aides: Trump To Meet Congress Leaders At WH Amid Harvey Aftermath

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, to talk about the shooting in Alexandria, Va. where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, where shot during a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By ALAN FRAM Published August 30, 2017 10:18 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional aides say President Donald Trump will meet House and Senate leaders at the White House next Wednesday, as lawmakers return from an August break and plunge into a daunting pile of work.

Congress will face demands to speed aid to Houston to help the swamped metropolis recover from deadly Harvey.

By late September, lawmakers will have to pass one bill preventing an unprecedented federal default and another averting a government shutdown.

Trump has belittled congressional Republicans in recent weeks, particularly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving relations with his own party dicey.

Also slated to attend are House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose a meeting that hadn’t yet been announced.

