TPM News

Trump, Mattis: US Winning Fight Against Islamic State Group

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence walk out with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, to begin greeting military personnel during their visit to the Pentagon, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By MATTHEW DALY and VIVIAN SALAMA Published July 20, 2017 5:23 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is winning its fight against the Islamic State group and enlarging an international coalition to defeat the group, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday, hours after President Donald Trump said “ISIS is falling fast, very fast.”

“We’re winning. They’re losing. How’s that?” an upbeat Mattis told reporters after a closed-door briefing at the Capitol.

Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other officials spoke with House members for more than 90 minutes. Mattis said he updated lawmakers on “where we’re at in the defeat-ISIS campaign” and building an international coalition, “which is enlarging as you know.”

The briefing came hours after Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with Mattis at the Pentagon, focusing on the fight against the Islamic State group in Afghanistan.

The president didn’t address an anticipated spike in troop levels in Afghanistan Thursday, telling reporters, “we’ll see. And we’re doing very well against ISIS. ISIS is falling fast, very fast.”

The Trump administration hopes to address weaknesses in Afghan forces with a new strategy and the introduction of several thousand American forces. There are now about 8,400 there.

Asked about possible troop increases, Mattis said, “I’m sure the president will make a decision soon.”

Trump avoided providing any specifics on the Pentagon meeting, which he described as “very good.” He said “you’ll be hearing” about future action in Afghanistan.

About two dozen men and women in dress uniform lined both sides of the “Chairman’s Hallway” in the Pentagon. The meeting took place in a secure meeting room colloquially known as “the tank” — where the Joint Chiefs of Staff typically meet. When Trump emerged, he greeted each serviceman and woman one by one, shaking hands and saying a word or two to each. Pence followed.

Mattis said after the congressional meeting that lawmakers expressed support for the administration’s efforts. “I have no doubt we have the support of Congress, and that was loud and clear,” Mattis said.

The administration has been searching for an improved approach to achieving the goal it inherited from the Obama administration: getting the Afghan government to a point where it can defend itself.

Trump has largely ceded decision-making to Mattis, who is expected to send nearly 4,000 more troops to the country this summer.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul after that city was held for around three years by the Islamic State group.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

'Pizzagate' Promoter Responds To ADL's Alt-Right List With Video From Auschwitz about 2 hours ago

Jack Posobiec, a prominent alt-right activist and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories, on Thursday posted a video...

Key Trumpcare Holdout Says He's A Yes If Guaranteed A Vote On His Amendment about 3 hours ago

For months, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been a staunch critic of Senate Republicans' replacement for the...

Trump Counterterrorism Adviser Says Russia Did In Fact Meddle In Election about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump's chief counterterrorism adviser said Thursday it’s “pretty clear” that the Russian...

House Dems Respond To Lawsuit Over Hallway Display Of Rainbow Pride Flags about 3 hours ago

Democratic members of the House responded on Wednesday to an anti-marriage equality lawyer who filed...

Schumer: CBO Score Shows 'No Amount Of Tweaks' Justify O'Care Repeal about 3 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday that the latest Congressional Budget Office...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.