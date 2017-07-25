TPM News

Trump Asks Federal Appeals Court To Dismiss Louisville Protester Lawsuit

PA Wire/PA Images
By Associated Press Published July 25, 2017 11:53 am
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for President Donald Trump want a federal appeals court to dismiss a lawsuit by protesters that accuses him of ordering his supporters to rough them up at a campaign rally in Louisville last year.

The Courier-Journal reports that Trump’s lawyers have asked the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a March ruling that the suit can proceed.

U.S. District Court Judge David J. Hale said ample evidence could be seen as supporting allegations that the protesters’ treatment was a “direct and proximate result” of Trump’s actions.

Two women and a man say they were shoved and punched by audience members at Trump’s command.

The rally was televised, showing Trump pointing at the protesters and repeating “get ’em outta here.”

Lawyers for the president say the judge’s ruling denies Trump’s free speech protections. The judge said the First Amendment doesn’t protect speech that incites violence.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that his words were protected under the First Amendment and that he wasn’t intentionally advocating violence against disruptive protesters, noting that he also said “Don’t hurt ’em. If I say ‘go get ’em,’ I get in trouble with the press. …”

“Any contrary rule would destroy the practical ability of political campaigns to express their own messages at campaign rallies without being sabotaged by hostile protesters,” Trump’s attorney wrote.

