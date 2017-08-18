TPM News

Trump To Address American Legion Convention In Reno

Charlie Neibergall/AP
By Associated Press Published August 18, 2017 2:52 pm
RENO, Nev. (AP) — President Donald Trump is adding another stop on his trip out West next week, with plans to address the American Legion convention in Nevada.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president will visit Reno on Wednesday for the annual gathering of the veterans group. Trump is expected to speak at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center that afternoon to a crowd of 9,000 convention-goers.

It marks Trump’s first visit to Nevada as president and will come the day after a planned rally in Phoenix. Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton has urged Trump to delay that visit. In a statement, Stanton said he’s disappointed that Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally “as the nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville.”

