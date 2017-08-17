TPM News

Trump Abandons Plans To Form Infrastructure Advisory Council

PIN-IT
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Associated Press Published August 17, 2017 5:28 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is abandoning his plans to form an infrastructure advisory council.

It’s the third such industry council to be eliminated by the White House this week after the backlash to the president’s comments blaming “both sides” for the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The White House says in a statement Thursday that the infrastructure council, which was still being formed, “will not move forward.”

The administration said Wednesday it was ending two other advisory councils made up primarily of business leaders, the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum. The decision followed a series of announcements by CEOs that they were quitting the councils following Trump’s remarks.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rep. Peter King Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon: 'He Should Go' about 1 hours ago

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to fire chief...

Trump Immediately Condemns Van Attack In Barcelona, Calls It Terror about 3 hours ago

Just hours after a truck plowed through the historic Las Ramblas district in Barcelona, Spain...

MSNBC Hosts Tear Into Trump Campaign Adviser: 'You Can't Just Lie On TV' about 3 hours ago

"MSNBC Live" co-hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday took an adviser to...

Cleveland Clinic Yanks Fundraiser From Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club about 3 hours ago

The Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit health care network, announced on Thursday that it no longer...

University: Robert E. Lee Statue Near Entrance Of Duke Chapel Vandalized about 3 hours ago

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee near the entrance of the Duke University...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.