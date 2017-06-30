TPM News

New Rules In Trump Travel Ban Won’t Keep Engaged Couples Apart

PIN-IT
Protestors of a travel ban gather in Union Square Thursday, June 29, 2017, in New York. A scaled-back version of President Donald Trump's travel ban takes effect Thursday evening, stripped of provisions that brought protests and chaos at airports worldwide in January yet still likely to generate a new round of court fights.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/AP
By COLLEEN LONG and MATTHEW LEE Published June 30, 2017 5:31 pm
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Gottinger, who applied nearly a year ago to bring his Iranian fiancee to the United States so they could be married, went to bed feeling hopeless.

The Trump administration’s travel ban, as first outlined on Wednesday, required people from six mostly Muslim countries to have a business or close family relationship with someone in the U.S. to get a visa. Siblings, parents or spouses made the list; fiances didn’t.

But then government officials abruptly changed course, just hours before the new rules went into effect Thursday evening. The travel ban would not keep engaged couples apart after all.

“This one more crazy twist on the roller coaster,” Gottinger, a 34-year-old journalist from Minnesota said by telephone Friday from Istanbul, Turkey, where the couple go to spend time with each other. “We’re relieved, but we have a long way to go.”

Before the State Department relented, immigration lawyers said it made no sense to exclude fiances because there is already rigorous vetting aimed at rooting out marriage fraud.

Foreigners engaged to marry a U.S. citizen have long had to provide detailed documentation of the relationship’s authenticity and undergo background checks to get a fiance visa, known as a K-1.

Scrutiny of such visas increased after the 2015 San Bernardino, California, massacre that left 14 people dead. Tashfeen Malik, who carried out the attack with her U.S.-born husband, came to this country in 2014 on a fiancee visa. (She was from Pakistan, a country not covered by the travel ban.)

The K-1 program is one of the smallest visa programs managed by the government. Out of the more than 10.3 million non-immigrant visas issued in fiscal 2016, just 38,403 — roughly 0.3 percent — were fiancée visas.

Government officials gave no explanation for why fiances were omitted in the first place but said the decision to allow engaged couples to be together was based in part on language in the Immigration and Nationality Act, the law long used to determine what constitutes a close relationship.

Gottinger said he met his 32-year-old fiance, who is a food engineer, online. He said the pair traveled to Istanbul to meet in person in 2016 and decided to marry a month later. The couple applied for the visa nearly a year ago but are still waiting on a decision from the U.S. government.

“It’s a very unconventional and trying process,” he said. “But for us, we’re in love and we’re going to do this.”

He said they have talked about moving to Iran, but there are concerns for his safety as an American.

“We’re really just kind of trapped between both of our countries,” Gottinger said. “We’re not going to give up and just stop loving someone.”

Shukri Abdul, a 34-year-old medical interpreter from St. Paul, Minnesota, who has been planning to fly to Malaysia on Monday to meet her fiance ahead of his interview for a K-1 visa. After hours of uncertainty and anguish, she is still planning to go.

The pair have known each other since they were young children growing up in Somalia. While Abdul later moved to the United States and became a citizen, they reconnected last year on Facebook. She went to see him in Somalia, and they got engaged, but Abdul said she didn’t want to run off and get married without her five children there to support them.

“That is why we were doing the wedding here, not there,” she said. “They were excited for me to get happiness.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kris Kobach's Own State Just Defied His Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission 50 minutes ago

The vice chair of President Donald Trump’s shady “election integrity” commission has added his...

Dana Loesch: Violent NRA Video Actually Condemns Violence about 1 hours ago

The conservative radio host who appeared in a recent advertisement put out by the...

Sanders: Defying 'Election Integrity' Commission Is A 'Political Stunt' about 1 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the many states...

Rhode Island Joins List Of States Defying Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission about 3 hours ago

The governor of Rhode Island said Friday that the state will not comply with a...

Pruitt Is Reportedly Starting An EPA Initiative To Challenge Climate Science about 5 hours ago

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a climate denier, is launching an initiative at the agency to challenge...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.