Tillerson On Barcelona Van Crash: US Will Hold Terrorist Suspects Accountable

Jon Gambrell/AP
By MATTHEW LEE Published August 17, 2017 2:06 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is sending condolences to the families and victims of the attack in Barcelona and has offered U.S. assistance to authorities in Spain.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department shortly after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, Tillerson said the incident “has the hallmarks of what appears to be yet another terrorist attack.”

He said U.S. diplomats in Spain are currently assisting Americans there and asked those who are safe to notify their friends and families. He said the United States would never relent in tracking down terrorist suspects and holding them to account for their actions.

He said “terrorists around the world should know that the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice.”

