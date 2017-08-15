TPM News

Head Of Tiki Torch Company ‘Appalled’ By Charlottesville White Nationalists

Multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the UVA campus in Charlottesville on Friday, August 11, 2017. When met by counter protesters, some yelling "Black lives matter," tempers turned into violence. Multiple punches were thrown, pepper spray was sprayed and torches were used as weapons. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via USA TODAY NETWORK
Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star
By Associated Press Published August 15, 2017 9:54 am
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The head of the Georgia-based company that makes Tiki torches says he was offended by images of white supremacists marching through Charlottesville, Virginia, using his company’s products.

W.C. Bradley Co. President and CEO Marc Olivie told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Monday that the Columbus-based company’s staff was “appalled and saddened” that the torches were “used by people who promote bigotry and hatred.”

Many of the protesters who marched Friday carried Tiki torches. The Tiki brand is a product of Lamplight, a Wisconsin company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bradley company. Lamplight made a Facebook post Saturday saying, in part, “TIKI Brand is not associated in any way with the events that took place in Charlottesville and are deeply saddened and disappointed.”

