British PM: UK Has Raised Terror Threat Level, Believes Second Attack Imminent

By Associated Press Published May 23, 2017 4:56 pm
Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain’s threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical — meaning an attack may be imminent.

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.

The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of “severe” for several years.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

