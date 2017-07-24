TPM News

5 Who Protested In Supreme Court Serve A Few Days In Jail

The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, as Senate Republicans work to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to take the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The Capitol is framed amid the columns of the Supreme Court building in Washington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, as Senate Republicans work to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to take the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 24, 2017 5:38 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Five protesters who pleaded guilty to causing disruptions in the U.S. Supreme Court have been sentenced to a few days in jail.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says four were sentenced to one weekend in jail and a fifth man, Matthew Kresling, was sentenced to two weekends in jail. William Miller says all five are required to stay away from the Supreme Court for one year.

The demonstrators were seated in the courtroom on April 1, 2015. After the session began, they rose one by one to protest the court’s campaign-finance rulings.

Kresling said in a statement posted online that they disrupted the court to “warn that the public was losing faith in the fairness and integrity of its government.”

