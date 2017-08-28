TPM News

Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks New Texas Congressional District Map

PIN-IT
Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
By Associated Press Published August 28, 2017 4:24 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has temporarily blocked a lower court’s order that Texas redraw some of its congressional districts that were struck down as racially discriminatory.

Alito’s action on Monday is intended to put off a court hearing scheduled for next week in San Antonio until the full Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in.

Texas has asked the high court to undo the lower court ruling that found that two of the state’s 36 congressional districts are flawed by racial gerrymandering.

Democrats and minority groups that sought even larger changes in the congressional map have until early next week to tell the justices why they should allow a new map to be drawn.

Alito handles emergency filings from Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Says He Might Visit Texas Twice Amid Destruction By Harvey 24 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday said he may make two visits to Texas amid...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Presser With Finnish President At 4:20 PM ET 35 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli...

WV Man Wanted Trump Camp To Discuss 'Christian Values' With Russian Officials 38 minutes ago

A West Virginia man contacted a top Trump aide last summer to try to...

Cruz Defends Vote Against Sandy Aid: 'Political, Unnecessary Pork Spending' about 1 hours ago

Amid devastating flooding in Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday defended his vote...

WaPo: Trump Atty Cohen Emailed Putin's Personal Spox For Business Deal Help about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump's longtime attorney Michael Cohen contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman in January 2016 to ask...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.