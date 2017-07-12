TPM News

Sudan Halts All Negotiations After Trump Admin Delayed Decision To Lift Sanctions

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2014 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir speaks after meeting with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, in the capital Juba, South Sudan. South Africa has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court following a dispute over the visit in 2015 by al-Bashir, who is wanted by the tribunal for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. (AP Photo/Ali Ngethi, File)
Ali Ngethi/AP
By Associated Press Published July 12, 2017 12:12 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has ordered that all negotiations with the United States be frozen until Oct. 12, after the Trump administration delayed its decision on whether to permanently lift sanctions on the North African country.

Al-Bashir announced the decision in a brief statement carried by the official SUNA news agency on Wednesday. He and his government had previously said they met all requirements and expected sanctions to be lifted, although activists and opposition disagreed.

Just before leaving office in January, former President Barack Obama issued an executive order lifting decades-old Sudan sanctions on a probationary basis.

Temporary sanctions relief took effect immediately, and was to become permanent on Wednesday unless the Trump administration acted to stop it.

President Donald Trump, in a new executive order on Tuesday, moved that deadline back by three months.

