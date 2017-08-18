TPM News

Officials: State Department Suffers Worldwide Email Outage

PIN-IT
Luis M. Alvarez/FR596 AP
By MATTHEW LEE Published August 18, 2017 11:23 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the State Department has suffered a worldwide email outage affecting its entire unclassified system.

The officials said the outage began early Friday morning and that technicians were working to restore email as soon as possible. The officials said the outage was not caused by “any external action or interference.”

The department was forced to shut down its unclassified email systems in 2014 in what officials said at the time was routine maintenance. But it later emerged that the system had been compromised by hackers believed to be affiliated with Russia and that the maintenance explanation was a cover story.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bannon Says Racial Politics Help Trump In Wake Of Charlottesville Rally 52 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said Thursday that Democrats’ condemnations of Trump’s...

Romney To Trump: You Must Say Racists Are 100% To Blame For Charlottesville about 1 hours ago

In a scathing statement, Mitt Romney lashed out at President Donald Trump for his response...

Heyer's Mother Won't Speak To Trump, 'After What He Said About My Child' about 2 hours ago

The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville,...

Jefferson Davis Monument In Arizona Tarred and Feathered about 2 hours ago

A monument commemorating the only president of the Confederacy was vandalized with tar and...

Trump Abandons Infrastructure Council Amid Fallout From C'Ville Response about 3 hours ago

After disbanding two White House advisory jobs panels on Wednesday, the Trump administration announced...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.