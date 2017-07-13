TPM News

Senate Judiciary Aims For Vote Next Week On FBI Director

FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK Published July 13, 2017 10:57 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he hopes to hold a committee vote next week on Christopher Wray’s nomination to be FBI director.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa says he’s impressed with Wray, who promised at his Wednesday hearing to never let politics get in the way of the bureau’s mission.

Grassley said Thursday Wray is “the independent leader the FBI needs” and he takes Wray at his word that his loyalty will be to the U.S. Constitution.

Votes on the Judiciary panel are often delayed a week at the request of any committee member. Grassley said he hopes that won’t happen with the FBI nominee.

Democrats on the committee signaled support for Wray, but it is unclear if they will try and delay the vote.

