TPM News

Senate Democrats Call On White House To Review, Possibly Revoke Kushner’s Security Clearance

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By MARY CLARE JALONICK Published July 17, 2017 3:11 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

They are pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Al Franken of Minnesota and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii say in a letter to the White House that given the meeting, Kushner’s top access “may pose a danger to this country.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kudlow: Republicans Are 'Wusses' For Keeping Some O'Care Taxes In Place 60 minutes ago

Informal Trump adviser and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow criticized Republicans’ latest Obamacare repeal bill...

London Mayor: I'm Not Sure UK Should 'Roll Out The Red Carpet' For Trump about 2 hours ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday said he isn't sure the United Kingdom should...

Macron: Trump Said He Would Try To Find Solution On Paris Climate Accord about 2 hours ago

After President Donald Trump visited last week, French President Emmanuel Macron told a local...

Report: White House Has Met With Potential Flake Primary Challengers about 3 hours ago

While Senate Republican leaders work to whip enough votes for their Obamacare repeal bill,...

Trump Says 'Most Politicians' Would Have Met With Russian Lawyer For Dirt about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday acknowledged a meeting between his son and a Russian lawyer...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.