TPM News

Senate Intel Moves Bill To Combat Cyberattacks, Foreign Interference

PIN-IT
Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., answers questions during a TV news interview at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By MARY CLARE JALONICK Published July 27, 2017 4:43 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is moving forward with legislation to combat cyberattacks and deter foreign interference amid an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The bill approved by the Senate intelligence committee 14-1 Thursday will now move to the Senate floor. According to the panel, the legislation would ensure the intelligence community is well-positioned to detect cyberattacks, strengthen information-sharing with states to protect voting systems and “send a message to Moscow that we will not accept their aggressive actions.”

Much of the legislation is classified and the panel has not yet released the bill language. The committee passes the legislation annually to set priorities for intelligence policy and spending.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the intelligence committee, said the bill contains “important reforms” to security clearance procedures and pushes the intelligence community to be more innovative with overhead satellite systems.

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said the “overwhelming bipartisan support for this bill shows that we all understand the gravity of the threats and how vital our intelligence community is to combatting them.”

The House is considering similar legislation. But Democrats blocked floor passage earlier this week, saying Republicans were rushing to pass it without extensive debate.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Acting ICE Director: Deportation Of Non-Criminals Has Gone From 'Zero To 100' 45 minutes ago

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the agency's deportations...

Dept. Of Energy Boosts Perry: 'Winning' Fight Against Climate Scientists about 1 hours ago

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and his department's communications staff on Thursday boosted an opinion piece...

Sanders Won't Say If Trump Has Confidence In Chief Of Staff Priebus about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday would not say whether President...

Boy Scout Leader Apologizes 'That Politics Were Inserted' Into Jamboree about 2 hours ago

A top executive at Boy Scouts of America apologized Thursday for “the political rhetoric...

After Feud, Fox Buys Full Page ‘Fox And Friends’ Ad In New York Times about 3 hours ago

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” opened up their show Thursday morning by touting...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.