Scaramucci Reports More Than $50 Million In Assets

By BERNARD CONDON Published July 27, 2017 2:08 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci owns property and businesses worth more than $50 million.

That is the tally of assets listed on his federal financial disclosure report filed with the Office of Government Ethics. The biggest source of his wealth was an ownership stake in investment fund SkyBridge Capital. The fund is in the process of being sold.

The fund also accounted for a bulk of his income. He took in nearly $10 million in salary and other income from SkyBridge.

The financial disclosure also shows Scaramucci earned $88,461 as a contributor to Fox Business News.

Scaramucci owns several residential properties and businesses. A stake in the New York Mets and property in the Hamptons on Long Island are each worth at least $1 million.

