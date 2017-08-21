TPM News

Rep. Scalise’s Return Since Baseball Practice Shooting To Be Determined

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Associated Press Published August 21, 2017 3:46 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Louisiana congressman shot at a baseball practice in mid-June is telling colleagues that his return to the Capitol will be based on his doctors’ advice and a date has not yet been determined.

A spokeswoman for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Lauren Fine, said the congressman participated Monday in a conference call with fellow Republican lawmakers on the topic of spending bills.

Fine said Scalise thanked GOP members who are part of the team responsible for whipping up support for various policies and legislation during his absence, particularly Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina. Scalise also thanked lawmakers for their prayers and support.

Fine said Scalise also made it clear he is focused on his inpatient rehabilitation.

Scalise was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries and was released from the hospital in late July.

“Enjoyed talking to my @HouseGOP colleagues on the phone today & look forward to seeing them all once I’m able!” Scalise tweeted.

