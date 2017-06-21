TPM News

Hospital: Scalise Upgraded To Fair Condition

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Associated Press Published June 21, 2017 1:07 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican congressman shot last week at a baseball practice is making good progress and has been upgraded to fair condition.

That’s the word from MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The hospital issued a statement on Wednesday saying Rep. Steve Scalise, 51, of Louisiana is “beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

The Louisiana Republican has undergone several surgeries since he was shot last week. Scalise and other congressional Republicans were practicing for their annual charity baseball game against Democrats when a gunman started shooting. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The Majority Whip was struck in the hip and the bullet shattered blood vessels, bones and internal organs along the way. Doctors said he had arrived at the hospital last Wednesday at imminent risk of death.

