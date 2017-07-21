TPM News

Sanders To Conduct First On-Camera White House Briefing Since June 29

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Associated Press Published July 21, 2017 1:26 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be conducting an on-camera briefing on Friday afternoon, following White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s resignation.

Spicer announced his departure after President Donald Trump hired a new White House communications director, ending his rocky six-month tenure as Trump’s top spokesman.

Sanders has been handling most of the briefing duties in recent weeks, and most briefings have been off-camera. The last on-camera White House briefing was held on June 29.

