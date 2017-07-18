TPM News

Ryan: Senate Should ‘Move On Something’ After GOP Health Bill Collapse

PIN-IT
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters following a GOP strategy session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 18, 2017 10:34 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Paul Ryan says he would like to see the Senate “move on something” after the collapse of GOP plan to repeal and replace the health care law.

Ryan told reporters on Tuesday that the House is proud of the bill they passed in early May and is waiting to see what Senate can do.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, faced with defeat on his repeal and replace plan, is pushing ahead with a repeal and delay effort but faces uncertainty in getting that done.

Ryan said he was “worried Obamacare will stand” and repeated that the law is failing.

Ryan said, “We’d like to see the Senate move on something … We’ve got a promise to keep.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Thune: 'There Has Been A Reluctance' From Trump To Be Transparent On Russia 20 minutes ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said Tuesday that Americans “deserve an explanation” from the Trump...

Former Harry Reid Aide Chortles Over McConnell's Epic Fail 26 minutes ago

The former deputy chief of staff for retired Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) took to...

Gingrich On O'Care: Enough Already, It's Time For Republicans To 'Perform' 56 minutes ago

Informal adviser to the President and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized Republicans for...

Dem Senators Dance On The Grave Of Senate GOP's Obamacare Repeal Bill about 1 hours ago

After the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare unravelled Monday night, Senate Democrats celebrated...

Lankford On Stalled Obamacare Repeal Vote: ‘This Is A No-Fail Moment’ about 3 hours ago

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and other GOP Senators were busy eating “American beef” with...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.