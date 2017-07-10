MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian lawyer who has been thrust into the spotlight following reports of her meeting with President Donald Trump’s eldest son was a largely unknown figure until she began to represent the son of a Russian official in a major money-laundering trial.

Natalia Veselnitskaya’s name has not been linked to government officials, the pro-Kremlin political party or major pro-Kremlin NGOs. The law firm where she is listed as managing partner, Kamerton Consulting, is based in a Moscow suburb and does not even have a website. A staff member at Kamerton told The Associated Press Veselnitskaya was unavailable for comment on Monday.

A New York Times story over the weekend cited advisers to the White House as saying that Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort had a meeting in June last year with Veselnitskaya, who promised damaging information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. said in a statement on Sunday that he had agreed to the meeting after he was told the lawyer might have information that would be “helpful” to the Trump campaign. He said she claimed during the discussion to have information that “individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee” and supporting Clinton but said “it quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the Kremlin is unaware of a meeting between Trump’s senior staff and Veselnitskaya and “does not know who that is.”

Veselnitskaya does not appear to have handled any major clients in Russia until she got involved in a case defending Denis Katsyv, the son of a vice-president of state-owned Russian Railways who was slapped with money-laundering charges in the United States tied to a massive Russian tax-fraud scheme.

The case against Katsyv’s company, Prevezon, was settled in New York in May for some $6 million, three days before it was to go to trial. The U.S. Attorney’s office portrayed the settlement as a win for its anti-corruption efforts while Prevezon insisted that the settlement demonstrated that there was no wrongdoing on its behalf.

Investigators had suspected that Cyprus-registered Prevezon bought upscale New York City real estate with some of the proceeds from a $230 million Russian tax-fraud scheme brought to light by a Russian lawyer who later died in prison.