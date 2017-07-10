Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer for investment advisory Hermitage Capital, accused officials of stealing the money via tax rebates. The official Russian probe into his death in a Moscow prison in 2009 insisted that he suffered a heart attack, but Russia’s presidential council on human rights found that Magnitsky was beaten and denied medical treatment.

The United States passed the Magnitsky Act in 2012 that imposed sanctions on five Russian officials involved in alleged human rights violations in the Magnitsky case.

Veselnitskaya, who represented Katsyv in Russia, in an interview with the Russian daily Kommersant last year denied that her client had any connections to the tax-fraud scheme. She insisted that the case against Katsyv’s company was based on “anonymous papers and documents of dubious character” that Hermitage Capital’s owner, Bill Browder, had shared with American investigators.

“The Prevezon case and the Magnitsky Act are based on the same lie that Bill Browder has been selling to those who want to demonize Russia and its leaders,” she said.

Veselnitskaya has also been involved in promoting a film by a Russian director that disputed the fact that Magnitsky uncovered the tax fraud or that he was beaten in jail. Its screening at the European Parliament in Brussels last year was canceled at the last moment, and human rights activists involved in the investigation of Magnitsky’s death dismissed it as an attempt to whitewash torture.

The day the settlement in the Prevezon case was announced Veselnitskya said in a Facebook post that her team appreciated “the initiative by the U.S. government to settle this insane case.”

“Whether today will mark the end of the Cold War depends on U.S. politicians and law enforcement agencies,” she added.