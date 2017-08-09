Research Firm Tied To Trump Dossier Turns Over Docs To Senate Judiciary

WASHINGTON (AP) — A research firm tied to a dossier of salacious allegations involving President Donald Trump is turning over thousands of pages of documents to a congressional committee.

That’s according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the arrangement had not yet been publicly announced.

The firm, Fusion GPS, was turning over records Wednesday in response to a request from the Senate Judiciary Committee. The panel is one of several investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The firm hired a British intelligence officer who compiled a dossier of allegations involving Trump and his ties to Russia.

The committee also plans to hear privately from Glenn Simpson, a co-founder of the firm.