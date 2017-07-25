TPM News

Rand Paul To Vote ‘Yes’ On Obamacare Repeal After McConnell’s Assurances

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., leaves a closed-door meeting where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the release of the Republican healthcare bill, the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 25, 2017 12:29 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul says he will vote “yes” on a pivotal health care vote Tuesday afternoon after receiving assurances from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Paul had been a holdout against McConnell’s plans for legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.” He argued it did not go far enough in getting rid of the Obama law.

But Paul says McConnell has informed him the Senate will take up a straight-forward repeal bill as he has been urging. And if that’s the case he will vote “yes” to open debate on the legislation.

Tuesday’s vote is make-or-break because if the Senate does not vote to open debate the bill will die.

But if debate starts there will be numerous amendments — and repeal-only is not likely to be the final product.

