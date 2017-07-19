Putin Spokesman: Chat With Trump At G-20 Was No Secret

WASHINGTON (AP) — The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin is disputing the characterization of a previously undisclosed conversation between Putin and President Donald Trump as secret.

The White House confirmed Tuesday that Trump and Putin spoke to each other at dinner connected with the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, this month. The conversation came after Putin and Trump held formal talks of more than two hours.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says, “The use of such definitions as a ‘secret’ or ‘undisclosed’ meeting raises eyebrows and causes confusion.” Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the Trump-Putin discussions “were neither secret nor undisclosed meetings. It is absurd to claim this.”