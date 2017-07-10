TPM News

Law Professor, A Close Friend Of Comey, Says Memo Revealed To Media Was Not Classified

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
Published July 10, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — A close friend of FBI Director James Comey is disputing a tweet from President Donald Trump that accuses Comey of having leaked classified information to the media.

Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman says the one memo whose substance was revealed to news organizations in May was not classified.

That memo described a February meeting in which Comey says Trump asked him to end an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey has testified that he authorized Richman to disclose details of that memo to The New York Times. Richman told The Associated Press on Monday that it was not classified.

Trump’s tweet, which referenced a “Fox & Friends” tweet, followed an article in The Hill newspaper suggesting that some memos Comey wrote contained classified information.

